Rick Steves Snapshot Northern Ireland

With Rick Steves, Northern Ireland is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Ireland includes:
Exploring further? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Northern Ireland, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Tour the Dunluce Castle or Giant's Causeway along the Antrim Coast, spend a day marveling at zoology specimens and ancient treasures at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, and contemplate Derry's political murals
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
Exploring further? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use