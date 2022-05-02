Rick Steves Snapshot Northern Ireland
Rick Steves Snapshot Northern Ireland

by Rick Steves

by Pat O’Connor

With Rick Steves, Northern Ireland is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Ireland includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Northern Ireland, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Tour the Dunluce Castle or Giant's Causeway along the Antrim Coast, spend a day marveling at zoology specimens and ancient treasures at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, and contemplate Derry's political murals
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Northern Ireland is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring further? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information.

