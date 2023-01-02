Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Italy's Cinque Terre:
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into the history and culture of Italy, Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Italy!
- City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase the essential sights of each village, including Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Riomaggiore, and more
- Rick's strategic advice on which experiences are worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Enjoy local wine and seafood antipasti, chat with locals at a family-run trattoria, and admire views of the ocean from your hotel
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus individual village maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into the history and culture of Italy, Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Italy!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use