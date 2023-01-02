Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre

by Rick Steves

by Gene Openshaw

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

200 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641715683

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

Description

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Italy's Cinque Terre:
  • City walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase the essential sights of each village, including Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Riomaggiore, and more
  • Rick's strategic advice on which experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Enjoy local wine and seafood antipasti, chat with locals at a family-run trattoria, and admire views of the ocean from your hotel
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus individual village maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on the go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, and more

Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into the history and culture of Italy, Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Italy!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less