Indulge in the best of Italy’s cuisine, from tantalizing antipasti and saucy pastas to luxurious gelato

from tantalizing and saucy pastas to luxurious gelato Get a taste of the coffee culture and dolce vita wine scene

of the coffee culture and wine scene Discover what to eat where with food and wine specialties from the country’s 20 regions

with food and wine specialties from the country’s 20 regions Find lists of Rick's favorite restaurants in every region

in every region Follow Rick’s tips to find restaurants for any budget, smartly navigate the menu, and decipher the check

to find restaurants for any budget, smartly navigate the menu, and decipher the check Hurdle the language barrier with the ultimate Italian food glossary

with the ultimate Italian food glossary Enjoy full-color, inspiring photos throughout

Commemorate your culinary adventures with a foldout souvenir poster map

Rick Steves and co-author Fred Plotkin have devoted decades to traveling through Italy. In this book, they pass along those lessons to you.



Appreciate good food the way Italians do with Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers.