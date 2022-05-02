Sip, savor, and get the most out of every bite with Rick Steves! With this fun and practical guide to eating well in Italy, you’ll:
Rick Steves and co-author Fred Plotkin have devoted decades to traveling through Italy. In this book, they pass along those lessons to you.
- Indulge in the best of Italy’s cuisine, from tantalizing antipasti and saucy pastas to luxurious gelato
- Get a taste of the coffee culture and dolce vita wine scene
- Discover what to eat where with food and wine specialties from the country’s 20 regions
- Find lists of Rick's favorite restaurants in every region
- Follow Rick’s tips to find restaurants for any budget, smartly navigate the menu, and decipher the check
- Hurdle the language barrier with the ultimate Italian food glossary
- Enjoy full-color, inspiring photos throughout
- Commemorate your culinary adventures with a foldout souvenir poster map
Appreciate good food the way Italians do with Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers.
