Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers

by Rick Steves

by Fred Plotkin

Rick Steves Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641715119

USD: $24.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: January 3rd 2023

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

PAGE COUNT: 464

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Sip, savor, and get the most out of every bite with Rick Steves! With this fun and practical guide to eating well in Italy, you’ll:
  • Indulge in the best of Italy’s cuisine, from tantalizing antipasti and saucy pastas to luxurious gelato
  • Get a taste of the coffee culture and dolce vita wine scene
  • Discover what to eat where with food and wine specialties from the country’s 20 regions
  • Find lists of Rick's favorite restaurants in every region
  • Follow Rick’s tips to find restaurants for any budget, smartly navigate the menu, and decipher the check
  • Hurdle the language barrier with the ultimate Italian food glossary
  • Enjoy full-color, inspiring photos throughout
  • Commemorate your culinary adventures with a foldout souvenir poster map

Rick Steves and co-author Fred Plotkin have devoted decades to traveling through Italy. In this book, they pass along those lessons to you. 

Appreciate good food the way Italians do with Rick Steves Italy for Food Lovers.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less