Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Berlin. Marvel at the Brandenburg Gate, climb the Reichstag's dome, and check out Checkpoint Charlie with Rick Steves Berlin! Inside you'll find:
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Best of Germany.
- Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Berlin
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the colorful East Side Gallery and the Memorial of the Berlin Wall to cozy corner biergartens
- How toconnect with local culture: Raise a pint with the locals and sample schnitzel, stroll through hip Prenzlauer Berg, or cruise down the Spree River
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on every neighborhood in Berlin, as well as day trips to Potsdam, Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum, and Wittenberg
- Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Best of Germany.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use