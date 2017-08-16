Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How to Meditate
A Guide to Self-Discovery
Lawrence LeShan’s classic guide to meditation introduced mindfulness to an entire generation. Now it’s back in a special hardcover edition.Read More
Outlining a realistic and no-nonsense approach that will enable you to bring meditation effortlessly into your life, no matter how thinly stretched you are, How to Meditate is unrivaled as a source of inspiration and practical instruction for anyone seeking inner peace, relief from stress, and increased self-knowledge.
Since its initial publication nearly 50 years ago, this simple yet powerful guide has helped more than a million readers reap the profound and limitless rewards of meditation. Now, in a special new edition, How to Meditate is back, singing the virtues of a quiet mind in the overstimulating bustle of the modern world.
Outlining a realistic and no-nonsense approach that will enable you to bring meditation effortlessly into your life, no matter how thinly stretched you are, How to Meditate is unrivaled as a source of inspiration and practical instruction for anyone seeking inner peace, relief from stress, and increased self-knowledge.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use