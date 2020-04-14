Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Meditate

A Guide to Self-Discovery

Lawrence LeShan’s classic guide to meditation introduced mindfulness to an entire generation. Now it’s back in a special paperback edition.

Since its initial publication nearly 50 years ago, this simple yet powerful guide has helped more than a million readers reap the profound and limitless rewards of meditation. Now, in a special new edition, How to Meditate is back, singing the virtues of a quiet mind in the overstimulating bustle of the modern world.

Outlining a realistic and no-nonsense approach that will enable you to bring meditation effortlessly into your life, no matter how thinly stretched you are, How to Meditate is unrivaled as a source of inspiration and practical instruction for anyone seeking inner peace, relief from stress, and increased self-knowledge.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

On Sale: December 29th 2020

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316706353

