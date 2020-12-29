Two immortal brothers crisscross the American Southwest to elude a murderous biker gang and protect a young woman in this tautly paced thriller from award-winning author Richard Lange.
Summer, 1976. Jesse and his brother, Edgar, are on the road in search of victims. They’re rovers, nearly indestructible nocturnal beings who must consume human blood in order to survive. For seventy years they’ve lurked on the fringes of society, roaming from town to town, dingy motel to dingy motel, stalking the transients, addicts, and prostitutes they feed on.
This hard-boiled supernatural hell-ride kicks off when the brothers encounter a young woman who disrupts their grim routine, forcing Jesse to confront his past and plunging his present into deadly chaos as he finds himself scrambling to save her life. The story plays out through the eyes of the brothers, a grieving father searching for his son’s murderer, and a violent gang of rover bikers, coming to a shattering conclusion in Las Vegas on the eve of America’s bicentennial.
Gripping, relentless, and ferocious, Rovers demonstrates once again why Richard Lange has been hailed as an “expert writer, his prose exact, his narrative tightly controlled” (Steph Cha, Los Angeles Times).
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Richard Lange:
“Lange writes of the disaffections and bewilderments of ordinary lives with as keen an anger and searing lyricism as anybody out there today. He is Raymond Carver reborn in a hard cityscape. Read him and be amazed.”—T.C. Boyle
“Lange is incapable of creating a character that isn’t memorable. Even the most minor are indelibly sketched… The zone where literary fiction meets genre fiction.”—Antoine Wilson, Los Angeles Times
“Richard Lange is a natural-born storyteller.”—Ron Rash
“With the kind of lean and sparse prose that writers like Elmore Leonard and Richard Stark honed to a razor’s edge…A lot of writers try to write like this, but Lange just does it and he makes it work.”—David J. Montgomery, Daily Beast
"The down-and-dirty events and street talk…remind me of a young James Ellroy, and like Ellroy, Richard Lange can really write."—Joseph Wambaugh
“Lange creates poetry from the simplest of words and moments… He dives deep into his characters’ lives in order to reveal ever deeper, ever darker wants.”—Lisa L. Kirchner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"Stylistically brilliant, painfully and truly observed and rendered.”—Eric Williamson, San Francisco Chronicle