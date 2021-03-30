The Modern Loss Handbook

Finally: A Book to help you honor all the feelings in the aftermath of losing someone you love.
This isn't an old-school grief guide filled with worn-out platitudes. It’s a practical, honest workbook for the long arc of grief and all its messiness, melancholy, and dark hilarity. With reflections, creative projects, task lists, rituals, and resources, it's a unique book that gives you a place to explore your feelings on your own timeline.
The Modern Loss movement was created more than seven years ago because no one else was talking about grief in a real, straightforward way that spoke to all generations. Modern Loss has helped to eradicate the stigma surrounding awkward talk about grief, while also focusing on resilience and our capacity to grow.
