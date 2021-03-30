Rebecca Soffer
Rebecca Soffer cofounded the Modern Loss community intially to fill a void in a world where there was so little honest conversation around grief, as she discovered after losing both her parents in her late twenties. A former producer for the Peabody Award-winning Colbert Report, she has spoken extensively on the themes of loss and resilience and has been featured on CBS This Morning, MSNBC, the New York Times, HuffPost, and Glamour. She lives in NYC with her husband and sons.Read More
