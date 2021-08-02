The Modern Loss Handbook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Modern Loss Handbook

An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Up Resilience

by Rebecca Soffer

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762474790

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Death, Grief, Bereavement

PAGE COUNT: 224

Select a format:

ebook
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Finally: A Book to help you honor all the feelings in the aftermath of losing someone you love.

This isn't an old-school grief guide filled with worn-out platitudes. It’s a practical, honest workbook for the long arc of grief and all its messiness, melancholy, and dark hilarity. With reflections, creative projects, task lists, rituals, and resources, it's a unique book that gives you a place to explore your feelings on your own timeline.

The Modern Loss movement was created more than seven years ago because no one else was talking about grief in a real, straightforward way that spoke to all generations. Modern Loss has helped to eradicate the stigma surrounding awkward talk about grief, while also focusing on resilience and our capacity to grow.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews