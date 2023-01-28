Free shipping on orders $35+
Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless
100 Surprising Vegetarian Meals Straight from the Oven
Say YES to the SHEET PAN! Vegetable-forward cooking never tasted so good!
YES, it's easy: It's the one-pot meal, reinvented. Along with a sharp knife, a wooden spoon, and a reliable oven, the sheet pan is all you need to get a great dinner (or lunch, breakfast, or dessert) on the table. YES, it's delicious: The sheet pan uses three techniques – roasting, baking, and broiling – that intensify flavors. It's pure satisfaction, without the eat. YES! Soup in a sheet pan! And yes, Sheet Pan Chili, No-Boil Mac and Cheese, Spicy Thai Green Curry Potpie, not to mention grian bowls and bahn mi, risotto, tacos, chilaquiles and savory slab pies, breakfast streusel and a Rustic Pear Galette. It's pure creativity on a sheet pan.
“This book, a true love letter to the indispensable sheet pan, is right up my alley. Raquel Pelzel is a fountain of creative, easy, healthy ideas and I love all of these recipes so much. The icing on the cake? There's only one pan to clean up.” —Julia Turshen, author of Small Victories
“Whether chewy, crispy or crunchy, [these] unassuming recipes appeal.” —New York Times Book Review
“[Gives] a newfound appreciation for what this simplest, cheapest of tools can accomplish.” —Food52.com
“Delicious dinners, fewer dishes: what’s not to love?” —Real Simple.com
“Decadent and full of surprises… With recipes perfect for entertaining or even just cooking for one, there is no end to what Pelzel, this cookbook, and a sheet pan can do.” —Publishers Weekly
“One hundred truly inspiring, no-fuss ways to make vegetable-focused meals—I can’t think of a better tool for eating well! These recipes may be easily made on a sheet pan, but they are worthy of a silver platter!” —Ellie Krieger, RD nutritionist, award-winning cookbook author, and TV host of Ellie’s Real Good Food
“Raquel Pelzel is that practical, talented friend we all want with us in the kitchen, the one who knows how to get fun, great-tasting food on the table without fuss, frustration, or a pile-up of pots. Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless is the next best thing to having Raquel at our side.” —Dorie Greenspan, award-winning author of Dorie’s Cookies
