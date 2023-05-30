Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Gender Magic
Live Shamelessly, Reclaim Your Joy, & Step into Your Most Authentic Self
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A first-of-its-kind practical guide to achieving gender freedom with joy, curiosity, and pleasure for transgender and non-binary individuals, gender explorers, and those who love them—perfect for readers of The Body is Not an Apology and Pleasure Activism.
"Rae McDaniel is a leader in their generation, matching compassion with clear-sighted vision for a sex-positive future.” – Emily Nagoski, Ph.D, author of Come As You Are and Burnout
Taking everything they know from more than a decade of working with the queer and trans community, their personal journey of gender exploration, and clinical best practices, licensed therapist, coach, and speaker Rae McDaniel created the Gender Freedom Model. A uniquely supportive narrative for gender exploration and transition grounded in queer joy, their nine-pillar model has helped thousands of transgender and nonbinary individuals explore gender through play, pleasure, and freedom. And now, it can help you too.
Whether you're transgender, non-binary, cisgender, or still exploring, this compassionate and practical guide will help you experience your gender in new, expansive ways by teaching:
Because you—yes YOU—are magic.
"Rae McDaniel is a leader in their generation, matching compassion with clear-sighted vision for a sex-positive future.” – Emily Nagoski, Ph.D, author of Come As You Are and Burnout
Taking everything they know from more than a decade of working with the queer and trans community, their personal journey of gender exploration, and clinical best practices, licensed therapist, coach, and speaker Rae McDaniel created the Gender Freedom Model. A uniquely supportive narrative for gender exploration and transition grounded in queer joy, their nine-pillar model has helped thousands of transgender and nonbinary individuals explore gender through play, pleasure, and freedom. And now, it can help you too.
Whether you're transgender, non-binary, cisgender, or still exploring, this compassionate and practical guide will help you experience your gender in new, expansive ways by teaching:
- How to move from anxiety, self-doubt, and fear to a confident, proactive state of mind.
- How to navigate discomfort and celebrate your inherent worth as you develop genuine self-love.
- How to design relationships, community, and a sex life that lights you up.
- Practical tools to align your gender identity and expression with your most authentic self through play, pleasure, and possibility.
Because you—yes YOU—are magic.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Rae McDaniel is a leader in their generation, matching compassion with clear-sighted vision for a sex-positive future. I can't wait to read this book!—Emily Nagoski, Ph.D, author of Come As You Are and Burnout