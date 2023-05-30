Gender Magic

How to move from anxiety, self-doubt, and fear to a confident, proactive state of mind.

How to navigate discomfort and celebrate your inherent worth as you develop genuine self-love.

How to design relationships, community, and a sex life that lights you up.

Practical tools to align your gender identity and expression with your most authentic self through play, pleasure, and possibility.

Taking everything they know from more than a decade of working with the queer and trans community, their personal journey of gender exploration, and clinical best practices, licensed therapist, coach, and speaker Rae McDaniel created the Gender Freedom Model. A uniquely supportive narrative for gender exploration and transition grounded in queer joy, their nine-pillar model has helped thousands of transgender and nonbinary individuals explore gender through play, pleasure, and freedom. And now, it can help you too.Whether you're transgender, non-binary, cisgender, or still exploring, this compassionate and practical guide will help you experience your gender in new, expansive ways by teaching:Brimming with warmth, celebration, and practical adviceis essential reading for anyone who yearns to step into their fullest self and imagine a life beyond gender binaries.Because you—yes YOU—are magic.