Cast-Iron Cooking
Cast-Iron Cooking

Recipes & Tips for Getting the Most out of Your Cast-Iron Cookware

by Rachael Narins

Aug 9, 2016

128 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612126777

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Special Appliances

Description

Get the most from your cast-iron cookware with 40 fabulous recipes especially designed for cast iron, from a full English breakfast to chilaquiles, pan pizza, cheesy beer fondue, Korean fried chicken, vegetarian chili, mango curry, party nuts, two kinds of cornbread, baked apples, gingerbread — and the perfect grilled cheese sandwich! You’ll also learn how to buy the cast-iron pots and pans that are right for you and how to care for them successfully.

