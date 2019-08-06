Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Kind of Cowboy
This New York Times bestselling author delivers a “page-turning romance” (Nora Roberts) about a city girl on the run and the strong, protective cowboy who keeps her safe.Read More
Brand Merrick is a take-charge cowboy who loves a challenge and being in the thick of the action on his family ranch. When Brand takes a fall from his horse and the town doctor orders physical therapy, he doesn’t intend to rest for long. They make a compromise that the physical therapist will come stay on the ranch for six weeks so Brand can do his exercises between his duties running the ranch. But Brand wasn’t expecting to be working with beautiful, tough city-girl Avery.
Avery Grant has no patience for the sexy cowboy who makes it clear therapy is a waste of his time. She won’t back down, especially since she came to Wyoming for another reason… to get away from the mysterious threats she keeps receiving. But the threats have followed her to the Merrick ranch. And soon, Brand isn’t feeling quite so hostile toward his new therapist… in fact, keeping her safe becomes his only priority.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"R. C. Ryan delivers it all. Exceptional storytelling-- romance, suspense, humor, drama and cowboys."—Nora Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"Satisfying....This sweetly domestic story should win Ryan many new fans."—Publishers Weekly on The Cowboy Next Door
"(The) Montana Strong series begins with a fabulous story....This talented writer... invites you to join a little journey that has you biting at the bit for more."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy on My Mind
"A strong, protective hero and an independent heroine fight for their future in this modern rough-and-tumble Western."—Library Journal on Cowboy on My Mind
"4 stars! A heartwarming plot filled with down-to-earth cowboys and warm, memorable characters. Reed and Ally are engaging and endearing, and their sweet, fiery chemistry heats up the pages, which will leave readers' hearts melting...A delightful read."—RT Book Reviews on Reed
"Ryan creates vivid characters against the lovingly rendered backdrop of sweeping Montana ranchlands. The passion between Ryan's protagonists, which they keep discreet, is tender and heartwarming. The plot is drawn in broad strokes, but Ryan expertly brings it to a satisfying conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on Luke
"Ryan has created a gripping love story fraught with danger and lust, pain and sweet, sweet triumph."—Library Journal starred review of Matt
"Beguiling...Touching and romantic, Ryan's portrayal of a city slicker falling for a cowboy delves into the depths of each of their personalities to find common ground in their love for the land. Readers will eagerly anticipate future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Matt
"4 stars!!! With tough, sex cowboys set against the beautiful, rural landscape of Montana, Ryan's latest is a must-read."—RT Book Review on Matt