My Kind of Cowboy

Brand Merrick is a take-charge cowboy who loves a challenge and being in the thick of the action on his family ranch. When Brand takes a fall from his horse and the town doctor orders physical therapy, he doesn’t intend to rest for long. They make a compromise that the physical therapist will come stay on the ranch for six weeks so Brand can do his exercises between his duties running the ranch. But Brand wasn’t expecting to be working with beautiful, tough city-girl Avery.





Avery Grant has no patience for the sexy cowboy who makes it clear therapy is a waste of his time. She won’t back down, especially since she came to Wyoming for another reason… to get away from the mysterious threats she keeps receiving. But the threats have followed her to the Merrick ranch. And soon, Brand isn’t feeling quite so hostile toward his new therapist… in fact, keeping her safe becomes his only priority.