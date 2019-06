WHAT’S YOUR BODY TYPE?There are three primary body types (somatotypes)—ectomorph, mesomorph, or endomorph—that each of us was naturally born with. It's important to know your type because there’s no onesize-fits-all diet and exercise regimen that will work for everyone. Knowing your body type is the first step in creating the perfect fitness plan for yourself. Read each of the following questions or statements thoroughly and choose the option that best describes you. Be honest in your responses (you won’t be graded on this!). If you’re not sure which of two responses applies to you, trust your instincts. Your Body Type is EctomorphEctomorphGenerally thin and lean, ectomorphs tend to have slender waists, narrow hips and shoulders, small joints, and long legs and arms. They tend to be slim, without much body fat or noticeable muscle mass. Because they have fast metabolisms, they burn calories quickly, so ectomorphs may find themselves hungry frequently throughout the day; yet, regardless of what, how often, or how much they eat, they don’t gain weight or muscle easily.Order the JUST YOUR TYPE book to discover the best workout and dietary approaches for your body type and strategies that will help you achieve your long-term slim-down, get-toned, or shape-up goals.Your Body Type is EsomorphEsomorphNaturally muscular, mesomorphs typically have moderate-size frames, with wider shoulders and a narrow waist, strong arms and legs, and modest amounts of body fat. They are genetically predisposed to build mus- cle so mesomorphs often require a slightly higher calorie intake (since muscle requires more calories to maintain it) and more protein than the other types do (again, for muscle maintenance). Generally, mesomorphs are able to lose or gain weight easily.Order the JUST YOUR TYPE book to discover the best workout and dietary approaches for your body type and strategies that will help you achieve your long-term slim-down, get-toned, or shape-up goals.Your Body Type is EndomorphEndomorphBecause they have a medium-to-large bone structure and more body fat than the other types, women who are endomorphs are often described as curvaceous or full-figured, while endomorphic men might be considered stocky, doughy, or round. Endomorphs usually have narrow shoulders and wider hips and carry any excess weight in the lower abdomen, hips, and thighs. It’s often challenging for them to lose weight but with the right diet and training approach, it can be done.Order the JUST YOUR TYPE book to discover the best workout and dietary approaches for your body type and strategies that will help you achieve your long-term slim-down, get-toned, or shape-up goals.From an objective point of view, which of the following issues seems most prominent (or dominant) on your body when you look in the mirror?How do your shoulders compare to your hips? Which of the following objects best describes your body shape?If you encircle one wrist with your other hand’s middle finger and thumb, what happens?When it comes to your weight, which of the following patterns best describes your history?Think about what your body looked like, before you corrupted it with poor dietary and exercise habits, once you reached your full height as a teenager or young adult. How did you look?If you’d been exercising regularly and you were to take a break for a few months, what would happen to your body?Put on a pair of form-fitting jeans—where on your body do they get extra clingy or even stuck?When you have a serious carb-fest (think: heaping plate of pasta or multiple slices of pizza), how do you feel afterward?How would you describe your body’s bone structure?