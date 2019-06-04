Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Whole Foods Diet
The Lifesaving Plan for Health and Longevity
The definitive guide to the optimum diet for health and wellness, from the founder of Whole Foods Market and the doctors of Forks Over KnivesRead More
THE WHOLE FOODS DIET simplifies the huge body of science, research, and advice that is available today and reveals the undeniable consensus: a whole foods, plant-based diet is the optimum diet for health and longevity. Standing on the shoulders of the Whole Foods Market brand and featuring an accessible 28-day program, delicious recipes, inspirational success stories, and a guilt-free approach to plant-based eating, THE WHOLE FOODS DIET is a life-affirming invitation to become a Whole Foodie: someone who loves to eat, loves to live, and loves to nourish themselves with nature’s bounty. If Whole Foods Market is “shorthand for a food revolution” (The New Yorker), then THE WHOLE FOODS DIET will give that revolution its bible – the unequivocal truth about what to eat for a long, healthy, disease-free life.
THE WHOLE FOODS DIET simplifies the huge body of science, research, and advice that is available today and reveals the undeniable consensus: a whole foods, plant-based diet is the optimum diet for health and longevity. Standing on the shoulders of the Whole Foods Market brand and featuring an accessible 28-day program, delicious recipes, inspirational success stories, and a guilt-free approach to plant-based eating, THE WHOLE FOODS DIET is a life-affirming invitation to become a Whole Foodie: someone who loves to eat, loves to live, and loves to nourish themselves with nature’s bounty. If Whole Foods Market is “shorthand for a food revolution” (The New Yorker), then THE WHOLE FOODS DIET will give that revolution its bible – the unequivocal truth about what to eat for a long, healthy, disease-free life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Evangelical and passionate, Mackey, cofounder of Whole Foods Market, along with Pulde and Lederman (co-authors of The Forks Over Knives Diet), reaches beyond the typical diet plan tenets of eating right to feel better and lose weight; this plan is expressly intended to help save and extend lives."—Publisher's Weekly