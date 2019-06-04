Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Whole Foods Diet

The Whole Foods Diet

The Lifesaving Plan for Health and Longevity

by

by

by

The definitive guide to the optimum diet for health and wellness, from the founder of Whole Foods Market and the doctors of Forks Over Knives
THE WHOLE FOODS DIET simplifies the huge body of science, research, and advice that is available today and reveals the undeniable consensus: a whole foods, plant-based diet is the optimum diet for health and longevity. Standing on the shoulders of the Whole Foods Market brand and featuring an accessible 28-day program, delicious recipes, inspirational success stories, and a guilt-free approach to plant-based eating, THE WHOLE FOODS DIET is a life-affirming invitation to become a Whole Foodie: someone who loves to eat, loves to live, and loves to nourish themselves with nature’s bounty. If Whole Foods Market is “shorthand for a food revolution” (The New Yorker), then THE WHOLE FOODS DIET will give that revolution its bible – the unequivocal truth about what to eat for a long, healthy, disease-free life.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781478944935

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Evangelical and passionate, Mackey, cofounder of Whole Foods Market, along with Pulde and Lederman (co-authors of The Forks Over Knives Diet), reaches beyond the typical diet plan tenets of eating right to feel better and lose weight; this plan is expressly intended to help save and extend lives."—Publisher's Weekly
