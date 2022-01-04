The 5 Principles

As a young hip-hop artist at the peak of his career, Khnum "stic.man" Ibomu's life of excess left him with a challenging diagnosis: gout. Confronted with a painful condition that most people get in their older years, stic set out to improve his health, wellness, and mindset. In the three decades since, stic has dedicated himself to his wellness journey, and now brings the lessons he's learned to a wider audience. The Way of the Healthy Gangsta will empower readers via tools, processes, practices, principles, and disciplines that he has learned, and inspire them to embrace a more mindful existence.



An integrative approach, Fit-Hop is centered around 5 principles: knowledge, nutrition, exercise, rest, and consistency. Within these principles, stic guides readers through the physical, mental, and spiritual actions they can take to improve their own wellness.



