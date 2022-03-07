Khnum ‘Stic’ Ibomu

Stic is one half of the duo that comprises Dead Prez, a Hip Hop group that is synonymous with raising awareness for social justice. Widely considered to be one of the realest and most respected voices in Hip Hop, Stic is also known for the new sub-genre of workout music he calls Fit Hop and his holistic health and wellness advocacy. Stic is currently based in Atlanta where he continues his music career while also successfully managing multiple projects as an author, certified long distance running coach, and co-founder of the RBG FIT CLUB lifestyle brand.