Phil Catudal

Phil Catudal, MBA, is an NASMCPT-certified celebrity trainer in the greater Los Angeles area who is often referred by top Hollywood managers, agents, and casting directors to their celebrity clients.

Stacey Colino, MSJ, is an award-winning writer, specializing in health and fitness, as well as an ACE-certified health coach and certified group exercise instructor.
