Phil Catudal
Phil Catudal, MBA, is an NASMCPT-certified celebrity trainer in the greater Los Angeles area who is often referred by top Hollywood managers, agents, and casting directors to their celebrity clients.Read More
Stacey Colino, MSJ, is an award-winning writer, specializing in health and fitness, as well as an ACE-certified health coach and certified group exercise instructor.
By the Author
Just Your Type
A comprehensive plan for matching diet and fitness regimens to body types, based on the proven system of somatotypesAccording to fitness guru Phil Catudal, 70…