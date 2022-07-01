Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Temperate Garden Plant Families
The Essential Guide to Identification and Classification
Description
Learn how to identify the most important temperate plant families
Based on the most up-to-date research, Temperate Garden Plant Families spans the spectrum from Acanthaceae (the acanthus family) to Zingiberaceae (the ginger family), and reflects the current scientific consensus about the family status of the most popular garden genera. Introductory information includes an overview of family classification, plant nomenclature, and plant morphology. The comprehensive A–Z of plants includes profiles that include information on the number of species and genera, plant form, flowers, fruit, and a short description. Each profile is illustrated with color photographs and botanical illustrations. Botanists, horticulturists, gardeners, and students will all welcome this authoritative yet accessible reference.
What's Inside
Praise
“Horticulturists, professional designers, and committed home gardeners should not be without this book.” —Garden Design Online
“A strong new publication sure to be useful to many.” —Plant Talk - Inside The New York Botanical Garden
“The excellent glossary, references, and index make navigation easy and add to the book's educational value... Broadly useful for anyone interested in temperate zone plants … Highly recommended.” —Choice
“Here, for the uninitiated is a clear and concise explanation of how plant nomenclature works, followed by a comprehensive A-Z of plant families… This is a book to dip into, to enrich your plant knowledge and widen your horizons.” —Professional Gardener