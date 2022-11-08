Free shipping on orders $35+
Grasses for Gardens and Landscapes
Description
Discover the best ornamental grasses for use in landscapes and gardens.
Ornamental grasses have long been a mainstay of contemporary planting design, as integral components of commercial and residential landscapes and naturalistic plantings. In GrassesforGardensandLandscapes, Neil Lucas profiles the best ornamental grasses available today and details how to design with them in different settings. This comprehensive guide is filled with expert maintenance techniques and lists of grasses suitable for a variety of situations. An A to Z of grasses includes details on growth and care, as well as the best cultivars currently available.
