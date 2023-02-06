The Wild Robot Boxed Set

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Dive into the complete New York Times bestselling series The Wild Robot with this beautiful hardcover box set, now complete with the third installment, The Wild Robot Protects!



Can a robot survive in the wilderness?



When robot Roz opens her eyes for the first time, she discovers that she is alone on a remote, wild island. She has no idea how she got there or what her purpose is–but she knows she needs to survive.



From bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Peter Brown comes a heartwarming and action-packed series about what happens when nature and technology collide. This gorgeous box set includes The Wild Robot, The Wild Robot Escapes, and The Wild Robot Protects.