Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Wild Robot Hardcover Gift Set
Dive into the complete New York Times bestselling series The Wild Robot with this beautiful hardcover gift set.Read More
From bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Peter Brown comes a heartwarming and action-packed series about what happens when nature and technology collide. This gorgeous box set includes The Wild Robot and The Wild Robot Escapes.
Can a robot survive in the wilderness?
When robot Roz opens her eyes for the first time, she discovers that she is alone on a remote, wild island. She has no idea how she got there or what her purpose is–but she knows she needs to survive.
From bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Peter Brown comes a heartwarming and action-packed series about what happens when nature and technology collide. This gorgeous box set includes The Wild Robot and The Wild Robot Escapes.
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use