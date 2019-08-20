Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Wild Robot Escapes
An instant New York Times bestseller!
The sequel to the bestselling The Wild Robot, by award-winning author Peter Brown
Shipwrecked on a remote, wild island, Robot Roz learned from the unwelcoming animal inhabitants and adapted to her surroundings–but can she survive the challenges of the civilized world and find her way home to Brightbill and the island?
From bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Peter Brown comes a heartwarming and action-packed sequel to his New York Times bestselling The Wild Robot, about what happens when nature and technology collide.
A New York Times bestseller
A Wall Street Journal bestseller
A USA Today bestseller
* "[A] stellar sequel... Warmth and gentleness court through the novel, even as dangers emerge."—Booklist, starred review
* "Science fiction meets fantasy in this delightful sequel that gives readers a unique look into what technology could someday have in store. A must-buy for any middle grade collection."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Provocatively contemplative."—Kirkus Reviews
"Thought-provoking....Raises poignant quandaries about the nature of love and selfhood."—Publishers Weekly
"Fans of the first book will be happy to see Roz returned to her true wildness."—The Bulletin