Paris Was Ours

INTRODUCTION

L'Arrivée

I ' M A PARISIAN of the recurrent, revolving-door kind. I first moved to the French capital in my early twenties with my then boyfriend, sailing grandly on the Queen Elizabeth II, which, thanks to a miraculous marketing gimmick known as Youth Fare, allowed us to take the six-day voyage to Cherbourg with all the luggage we could stash for the appealing sum of $125 each. It was late November—the last Atlantic crossing of the season—and the waves seemed as gray and menacing as sharks; the air, as we circumnavigated the upper deck each afternoon, felt embalming.

But we were past feeling. Finding ourselves in the middle of the ocean only reminded us that we'd taken a step that couldn't be undone. We were heading off to live in a city that we knew only glancingly but were sure that we would love, if only because of all the French movies that we had seen together at the hippie college we'd attended in upstate New York. We were major cinephiles, drawn, particularly, to the films of the director Jacques Rivette, whose spaced-out, chain-smoking young protagonists wore tight jeans and indulged in long nocturnal monologues. Just like us. One Rivette masterpiece, in particular, held us in its thrall: Paris nous appartient, which we translated, loosely, as Paris Is Ours. Soon, we knew, it would belong to us, too.

After we arrived at Cherbourg, we drove—inexplicably, it seems to me now—all through the night, through one dusky Norman village after another, with their narrow streets, looming, charcoal-colored houses, and apparent absence of life. Paris, at dawn, felt even grayer. The French postal system had been on strike for weeks; as a result, we'd set sail from New York without knowing the actual address of the apartment we'd rented, sight unseen. We parked the car in the first place we found, utterly lost, killing time until it was late enough to call the friend of a friend who'd found the apartment for us in the first place. I remember stumbling, exhausted, through the square Saint-Médard while Jamie—who spoke French, unlike me—asked a stranger if we were in the Latin Quarter. "You're in its suburbs," the man joked.

The apartment, when we found it, was even farther out than that—positively exurban, in an infinitely depressing quartier populaire. Still, we stayed there for the first half of that year, working at all manner of strange jobs, hating the city, resisting it, loving it, falling in with it. I learned the language, it seems, through sheer humiliation. I can still recall the needling: The waiter, for example, who refused to bring me a hard-boiled egg—that classic French worker's breakfast—in a café because I couldn't pronounce the malevolent short u that sits dead center in the word dur, meaning "hard." He was unabashedly gleeful as he made me repeat it, shrugging his shoulders, delightedly, in faux incomprehension each time. The more I stumbled, the happier he became. I settled for a croissant instead.

That same maddening vowel—the bane of many an English speaker—wedged itself between me and a prickly, middle-aged Frenchwoman (there seemed to be no end of these), my boss at one of the numerous peculiar jobs I held that year. My task, as I recall it, was to recite numbers from a long list—I can't imagine why—as this forbidding creature glowered at me from across her cluttered living room. It was late winter by then and the afternoons seemed cruelly short, the Parisian sky leaching of color, turning inky black far earlier than I thought it should.

"Au-dessus ou au-dessous?" ma patronne thundered at one point, with her pitiless regard, asking me to delineate exactly how one number stood in relation to another. Her question meant simply "Above or below?" but we both knew it was about much more than that. (The two words look alike, but their pronunciation, to the French ear, is not at all the same.) My foreignness—my pale English looks, my halting French—was, visibly, as irksome to her as it had been to the waiter; she'd seemed inclined to get rid of me since I'd first stepped through her porte cochere.

I knew the right answer, the one I needed to express, but it was the one with the evil u at its heart and therefore, as Madame herself knew all too well, hopeless. (It would be months before I could manage the short, breathy, almost whistling sound the vowel requires.) I plowed ahead anyway, but what came out, of course, meant "below," not "above." "Mademoiselle," she responded fiercely. There was nothing further to say. I left that afternoon knowing that I needn't bother to return. I remember walking by the river—her ground-floor apartment was just steps from the Seine—feeling entirely, thunkingly, lost.

And so it went, a year of highs and lows, mastering a language, scrambling for money, suffering the scorn of waiters and bus drivers, making friends. At one point we were so poor that we took the Métro to Fauchon, the luxury food shop off the place de la Madeleine, one of the few places that would accept the American Express card that Jamie's father had given us for emergencies. (Strange as it seems these days, credit cards were then rare.) We charged foie gras and fancy jams in quantity, then lived off them, unhealthily, for days.

We hated Paris and loved it all at once, and when we headed back to New York on the last transatlantic crossing the following winter, we did so reluctantly—and forever changed. I wore scarves—foulards, I called them—around my neck in a way that must have seemed ridiculous to my American friends, along with too-tight blouses more suited to (typically flat-chested) Frenchwomen than to me. Speaking English in public felt impossibly weird. I remember being astonished in Bloomingdale's, just after we returned, to find that I could speak to a salesperson in my native tongue and be understood. I knew what it was to think in another language by then, to tailor my thoughts to another world. Jamie and I even had a clutch of native friends. It was only later that I learned how rare this was: the French make few friends, as a rule, and keep them forever. (And so it has proved for me.)

From that point on, la belle France was a touchstone. Or perhaps it had always been. Born a dual national, I'd grown up between two cultures—England and the United States—and two cities, London and New York. My parents had separated, dramatically and transatlantically, when I was five. France became my middle ground. My Francophile father had taken me to Normandy from his home in London when I was sixteen. When, a few years later, I left his place to travel to Paris for the first time, he marked the occasion with a photograph of me wearing a trench coat, a green BOAC airline bag slung unchicly over my shoulder. Below it, he'd captioned the image, touchingly, in ink: "Penelope on her first visit to Paris." I'd grown up with his stories of black-tie dinners on the Liberté and other French ocean liners; I'd been lulled to sleep to the sound of "Au clair de la lune." Is it any wonder that I'd come alive in the capital of France?

Almost twenty years after the morning when I arrived by car in Paris with my long-ago boyfriend, I moved back there again—that's where the revolving door comes in. This time I came from farther away. Jamie had died, abruptly and tragically, in Manhattan six years after we'd returned from Europe; in the grim aftermath I'd fled to California to escape. When I next moved to Paris it was by plane from San Francisco, with a small child in tow. And although I circled back to America to live a few years afterward, I kept up with Parisian life by returning to France each summer to work. To this day, I still have a French cell phone and a checking account at the Banque Nationale de Paris, its contents tiny but its symbolism enormous. And I firmly believe that one day I'll spin through that enticing glass revolving door again, into the heart of Paris life.

Paris is the place where, more than anywhere else, I became who I am today. Although I've lived in a handful of other cities, this one left the deepest mark. Its effect on me, as on the other writers in this volume, was outsize: it's where we came into ourselves. As a group, we were typically young when we moved there, typically open, and the experience typically changed our lives. Which isn't to say that we were Francophiles then, or are to this day; at times the French capital, in all of its cold unyieldingness, felt like something to work against. But it impressed itself upon us with an almost mystical force.

Few places can draw in as many diverse souls, then mark them as profoundly, as this city—called "that siren, Paris" by the writer Francine du Plessix Gray—seems to do. Ask a casual tourist what brought him or her there in the first place and he or she is apt to mention style, beauty, savoir vivre, and the like. But for a long-term visitor the picture is, of course, more complex, the city's contradictory nature more clear. To actually live within the confines of the périphérique is to be brought face-to-face, on a daily basis, with the tough reality beneath the city's surface appeal.

Parisians of a certain milieu judge relentlessly, opine, weigh in. The words "Je crois que …" ("I believe that …"), delivered with flinty assurance, fill the air. This critical appraisal, of themselves and the world around them, is a constant. Parisian standards are high, even unforgiving. They're also double edged, explaining at once why the city's inhabitants look as good as they do, seem as cold as they can be, and have accomplished so much in art, music, literature, and more. There's a taut discipline beneath their seemingly effortless finesse, their knack for displaying almost anything—whether it's a plate of moules, a bouquet of wildflowers, or their own physical selves—to advantage.

For a foreigner living and working in Paris, the bar the city sets can feel impossibly high: to clear it is to feel as if you've conquered the world. The thirty-two writers in the following pages have done exactly that. They've entered a sophisticated, exacting, near-impenetrable society and been transformed by the experience. Some trajectories have been unlikely. Take Zoé Valdés, the omnitalented Cuban novelist, painter, and filmmaker, whose spirited essay here documents her arrival from her impoverished native island—wearing a strange homemade coat that caused even the unflappable French to take notice—and her subsequent transformation on the Paris art scene.

Just as Indians under British colonial rule entered a new social category after studying in the British Isles—becoming categorized ever afterward as "England-returned" — Valdés and the rest of us who have spent time in Paris, succeeding there in spite of cultural differences we'd hardly known existed before, were deeply, permanently changed by the experience. We, the Paris-returned, are different, in ways large and small. We may have—mercifully! — stopped talking about foulards at some point, but we still knotted our scarves differently in the end. (And that's just the part of us that you can see …)

These gossamer bits of fabric trail through several of the essays in the following pages, actually; a few (female) writers even allude to scarves as a kind of rite of passage, describing how women arriving in the city, finding themselves surrounded by parisiennes in artfully tied carrés or foulards, begin to emulate them (or at least try). As Diane Johnson puts it so memorably here, fashion consciousness, in the French capital, "steals in on you like fog."

Certain experiences are universal: The Métro runs, strangers are rude, the minuterie clicks the lights on and off. The great Samuel Beckett strolls through two of the essays, including one by an exuberant Iraqi novelist and editor, Samuel Shimon (here making his American debut). Even the bawdy cross-dressers of the Bois de Boulogne turn up, inspiring one writer, Stacy Schiff, to change her jogging route when her children are in tow. And Judith Thurman evokes another perennial fixture of Paris life, its ubiquitous lovers, as they entwine, eternally, on every bench, in every doorway.

In the following pages, some wondrously diverse writers parse their Paris moments, describing, in some cases, why they went there, in others what they found. All have spent serious time in the city or are living there still. Some are well known, others decidedly not. And one, a homeless French blogger named Julie Lacoste, hardly considers herself to be a writer at all, although hers is one of the more plaintive voices in the collection. Together, their words add up to one picture, a multi-faceted one that, in the way of a cubist painting, is all the more descriptive for the disparate elements it contains. It's an indelible portrait of an entrancing, at times exasperating, yet always fascinating place to live. The siren that is this city speaks to us insistently even after we've moved away. She belongs to us, truly, and to each in a different way. Paris nous appartient.

VÉRONIQUE VIENNE

L'Argent Is No Object

I INTERRUPTED HER: "Tell me again. Why exactly am I supposed to put money away?" Her jaw dropped. "Excuse me?" she asked. She had managed my portfolio for more than ten years, and not once had I expressed doubts about the need to plan for the future or unhappiness regarding her long-term investment strategy. "Why not spend my capital now, while I am still in good health?" I asked. She hesitated. Was I joking? Momentarily deranged? Exhibiting early signs of Alzheimer's? She tucked a strand of hair behind her ear. But I made no move to get her off the hook. She groped for an answer. Opened her mouth. Forced a smile. "You are kidding, of course," she said.

In retrospect, I remember this uncomfortable pause as the exact moment when I made up my mind to move back to Paris.

THE YEAR 2007 looked pretty good as my plane was banking over the countryside surrounding the Charles de Gaulle Airport. I had just sold my Brooklyn Heights apartment at the top of the market and was moving into a one-hundred-square-meter rental in the first arrondissement. How bad could that be? As we were approaching the runway, the snow-dusted landscape appeared fastidiously groomed, with its meticulously mapped fields, thick hedges, and regularly spaced apple trees. The well-tempered farmland of the Île-de-France was shockingly unlike the urban sprawl surrounding JFK. The silhouette of a small village huddled around its pointy church steeple echoed that of Paris—the profile of the Eiffel Tower poking out of the fog in the distance.

The insidious power of numbers had turned my life in the United States into a system of checks and balances. I woke up every morning wondering how I could be more productive. My freelance income was no longer what it used to be. My husband would lie awake at night worrying about his bonus. He agonized about meeting his sales projections. The most fun we had as a couple was comparing notes with friends about real estate values. The fear of health care bankruptcy was paralyzing us. Only the prospect of capital gain kept us going. Going where? Eventually we found out: a divorce and Paris.

Many of my French friends, who had fallen in love with New York decades ago and immigrated to the USA, as I had, could not afford to move back home because, paradoxically, they'd become too rich. The dreaded French Wealth Tax (ISF) would have taken too large a bite out of their life's savings. Mercifully, in spite of my portfolio manager's efforts, I didn't have this problem. But I could not have picked a worse time to convert my life from dollars to euros.

In Paris, no one talked about the looming international financial crisis. People read about it in the papers or heard about it on TV but somehow never discussed it. It was a presidential election year. Strikes, protest movements, and political rallies were aplenty, yet dinner table debates about how the dire state of the economy might affect one's pocketbook remained few and far between.

Apparently, public discontent was permissible, but not private disgruntlement.

With the Almighty Dollar in free fall, I would have loved to share my trepidations with someone, but details about my money worries were not deemed an appropriate topic of conversation. Parents, siblings, friends—no one would sit still when I tried to get their sympathy about my fiscal or financial situation. Each time I broached the subject, they would interrupt me, talk about something else, or find a pretext to leave the room. It was creepy. A couple of times I even wondered whether I was dead and only imagined that people could see me.

"You Americans talk about money all the time," my older sister eventually told me, as only an older sister would, her frosty tone resurrecting in me long-buried childhood terrors. In France, money is dirty. Very dirty. It was as if she had caught me playing with my merde. Seizing the moral high ground, she instructed me to call her accountant, an international expert who happened to be one of her former lovers. I traipsed to his fancy offices near the Champs-Élysées, where I was treated to a full-blown flip-board presentation, during which he feverishly scribbled a jumble of pie charts and diagrams. None of what he explained to me made any sense, but he was so tall and handsome, I didn't really mind.

As it turned out, he was the first of a string of expensive accountants I consulted subsequently, each one more attractive than the one before. My second attempt at elucidating my financial situation put me across the desk from a very busy yet utterly charming attorney who spoke at a breakneck speed and never stopped to listen to my questions. Finally, he advised me to waste no time and hire his own accountant, who lived in a project in a godforsaken suburb at the northern end of a subway line. I trudged there and found him eating a sandwich at his desk in an apartment whose front door was left open on a hallway resonating with the sounds of children crying, televisions playing, and vacuum cleaners running. He, too, was movie star material, which was a welcome treat, because by that time I had been rendered numb by the stress of trying to figure out my French fiscal status.

I HAD YET to meet someone who would listen to my story from the beginning. Even though private financial troubles are as widespread in France as they are everywhere else, they are not the stuff of narrative. For various reasons, mostly historical, tales of rags to riches are not part of the popular culture. The French bourgeoisie are notoriously tight lipped about their affairs, particularly in the provinces. Their love of secrecy is a legacy from prerevolutionary times, when tax inspectors snooped around the countryside, spying on everyone, listening to conversations, hoping to evaluate a person's fortune and figure out how much they could collect. For Parisians, mum's the word as well, but they deflect other people's curiosity about their money with more élan and panache than their country cousins. They'll wax poetic about the most modest objects in their possession but dismiss exorbitantly priced acquisitions as mere commodities.

Tourists are not expected to conform to this unspoken rule of silence. In Parisian restaurants, French patrons would never dream of discussing the credit crunch, promising stocks, or short-term loans, but they are remarkably forgiving of those "noisy guests" (translate "Americans") who are lamenting the cost of a six-day stay in intensive care or regaling their friends with their exploits in the stock market. In order not to be mistaken for one of those visiting Yankees (I have developed a slight American accent, and waiters still bring me the menu in English), I had to rid myself of certain habits I had picked up during my years abroad, such as pointing at merchandise and asking, "How much?" or blurting out "How's business?" when meeting an acquaintance.

When I tried to curb my money talk, though, I realized how much it dominated my thoughts. My dollar dependency was so ingrained, it tricked my brain. I'd confused not talking about money with talking about having no money. I'd assume that saying "I don't think that I can afford a three-hundred-thousand-dollar studio in Paris" was a show of restraint. I didn't understand why this comment only got me a glassy-eyed response from my French friends. They'd mark just a pause, but it was enough of a reprimand to fill me with shame. My blunders revealed to me how much I had been conditioned to rely on money as a universal system of reference. So I tried again, remarking in all earnestness that "I got the Epson Stylus printer because it was the cheapest option." Wrong again! Only after the fact was I able to figure out that I should not quote a price, bring up a cost, or mention an expense. How about, "It's either a small studio in Paris or three Cartier diamond necklaces. The Epson Stylus is neat, but no faster than a golf cart"?

"If you don't talk about money, what's left to talk about?" asked a Los Angeles friend who thinks that you'd have to be insane not to go crazy over the rising cost of everything.

What's left to talk about? The asparagus season, the Tour de France, Japanese art, the films of Jean-Luc Godard, photojournalism, Yoko Ono, how to silence creaky floorboards, women's sports, the wonders of foot surgery, Cartier-Bresson, revisionist history, great radio programs, the latest Grand Palais contemporary art exhibition, and, last but not least, best recipes for beef bourguignon.

Not talking about money is what cultural life in Paris is all about.

DURING MY FIRST year in Paris I didn't just learn not to mention the content of my wallet, my bank account, or my retirement investment portfolio; I also familiarized myself with the body language of monetary moderation. The new gestures associated with the distribution of funds were strangely exacting. Tipping waiters and cabdrivers demanded that I dole out small change with homeopathic precision. An overgenerous contribution to the cash economy could be construed as a criticism of people's hard-won, union-negotiated salaries. God help me if I tried to grab the check at the end of a meal with good friends. They felt insulted. I'd embarrassed my dinner companions whenever I waved my credit card in the direction of the waitress, to attract her attention and let her know that I wanted the check. When it came at long last, I was chastised for not studying it carefully to make sure that the amount was right. "Don't look like you are throwing your money around," I was told.

No one seems in a rush to make the cash register ring. To postpone as long as possible the moment when money will have to change hands, a lot of verbal reciprocity takes place across oak-veneered checkout counters or on either side of zinc-covered bar tops. In Paris, small talk with shopkeepers and waiters rates high as a health and longevity factor, as high as being happily married, exercising regularly, or eating at least three vegetables a day.

When finally it's time to close a deal, the transaction takes place on a downbeat, with merchants taking your cash or credit card almost reluctantly. Instructed to look away as customers type in their PIN, cashiers and waiters glance at the ceiling or examine their shoes to give you a moment of privacy. There is a hush, a strange stillness in the air, one that confers a delicious surreptitiousness to the act of spending.

PARISIANS APPROACH PARTING with money as they do foreplay: with plenty of time to spare. On more than one occasion I have stared in disbelief as French friends couldn't figure out whether to pay for their sandwich with a personal check or a credit card. Apparently, they enjoyed the suspense. Rushing the proceeding would have been crass. Standing by as they waffled, patiently waiting for them to make up their minds, was not unlike watching an excruciatingly slow sex scene in a foreign film.

In Paris, before possessing an object of desire, one tries to covet it for as long as one can. Yearning for something is believed to be more enjoyable than buying it. Monetary or amatory, preliminaries are savored leisurely. The same man who takes his sweet time deliberating over the best method of payment for an eight-euro tab will win you over by creating equally awkward diversions d'amour as he attempts to lead you from the bistro table to the bedroom. On the way, he will probably manage to get his car towed away, buy you flowers, ask you to tag along as he retrieves a package from the post office, and take you to visit his aunt in Neuilly. You are an emotional wreck by the time he decides to kiss you as you ride up in his creaky elevator. Alone with you at last, he might forget, in the heat of the action, to remove his black socks, step out of his trousers scrunched up around his ankles, or mention that he has a wife and two kids. He will most likely choose the moment when you are on all fours on his Oriental rug, looking for your lost earring, to declare that you are the most beautiful woman on earth.

With a man like this—a typical Parisian artist—the topic of money simply never comes up. At least not until you decide, as I did, to acquire one of his paintings. The occasion was an open-studio event, with all his friends milling around, munching on cheese and crackers and drinking champagne. A monumental canvas was beckoning me. I could not reasonably afford to squander rent money on such a frivolous purchase, but even in Paris, being broke is seldom an incentive to thrift. There was no price list, and so I could not evaluate what it would cost for me to buy this particularly handsome piece. However, trying to handle the situation like a pro was a challenge I could not resist.

"Would you part with it?" I asked him, motioning in the direction of the painting. He was surprised. "Is there a wall in your apartment large enough for it?"

Now, the sex had been pretty good, but this turned out to be even better. I bought the painting from him without either of us ever having mentioned a price or negotiated an amount. The exercise presented itself as an equation in which not only was x an unknown, but so were all the other letters of the seduction alphabet. I finessed it by writing a series of random checks, which I mailed to him in envelopes containing other unrelated information regarding various art shows. When he called me, we talked over the phone about his recipe for rabbit stew. He e-mailed me pictures of his daughters taken that summer in Normandy. We made plans to go to New York to visit the Dia:Beacon museum. And then one day he rang my bell and showed up with the huge canvas wrapped in crisp paper the color of candied chestnuts. Our affair had been over long before, with no repeat performance scheduled anytime soon, but suddenly we were in love.