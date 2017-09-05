Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Laird of the Black Isle

Laird of the Black Isle

by

“Paula Quinn captures the heart of the Highlands” (Monica McCarty, New York Times bestselling author) in this sweeping, epic romance, perfect for fans of Outlander.

This Highlander will risk everything to find his daughter . . .
Lachlan MacKenzie has nothing left to lose since his wife and daughter were killed. But when a shadowy figure reveals his little girl might still be alive, Lachlan will do whatever it takes to find hereven abduct a lass from the MacGregor clan for an exchange. Being caught would mean certain death. But the laird of the Black Isle won’t let anythingor anyoneinterfere with his mission . . . not even his beautiful, stubborn captive.

Even his heart
All Mailie MacGregor wants is to return home to her family. And the Highland beast who captured her can go to the devil. Her plan: to thwart him at any cost and win her freedom. But she never expected to be so drawn to the fierce warrior and the desire in his eyes.

The Highland Heirs series:
A Highlander’s Christmas Kiss
The Scot’s Bride
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Scottish

On Sale: May 29th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781455535361

Forever Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Highland Heirs