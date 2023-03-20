Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Laird of the Black Isle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“Paula Quinn captures the heart of the Highlands” (Monica McCarty, New York Times bestselling author) in this sweeping, epic romance, perfect for fans of Outlander.
This Highlander will risk everything to find his daughter . . . Lachlan MacKenzie has nothing left to lose since his wife and daughter were killed. But when a shadowy figure reveals his little girl might still be alive, Lachlan will do whatever it takes to find her — even abduct a lass from the MacGregor clan for an exchange. Being caught would mean certain death. But the laird of the Black Isle won’t let anything — or anyone — interfere with his mission . . . not even his beautiful, stubborn captive.
Even his heart All Mailie MacGregor wants is to return home to her family. And the Highland beast who captured her can go to the devil. Her plan: to thwart him at any cost and win her freedom. But she never expected to be so drawn to the fierce warrior and the desire in his eyes.
What's Inside
Praise
"4 stars! Sensual and poignant, powerful and meaningful. The nonstop action propels the plot as much as the twists and turns. Highland romance readers rejoice!"—--RT Book Reviews on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"What could be better than being wrapped up in a cozy plaid in front of a fire? Reading Paula Quinn's historical romance featuring wounded but hunky Highlander Cailean Grant, that's what."—--Omnivoracious, The Amazon Book Review on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"Top Pick. Ms. Quinn weaves a powerful story of redemption, responsibility, betrayal and finally love between Temperance and Cailean."—--Night Owl Reviews on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"4 stars! Quinn and her Highlanders are a perfect match, and Malcolm Grant is the ideal Scotsman for a tale that's humorous, poignant and highly romantic. Quinn understands and motivates her characters carefully. She delves into their deepest thoughts and makes readers truly care about their lives."—---RT Book Reviews on The Taming of Malcolm Grant
"Scottish romance at its very best! Deliciously romantic and sensual, Paula Quinn captures the heart of the Highlands in a tender, passionate romance that you won't be able to put down."—--Monica McCarty, New York Times bestselling author on Seduced by a Highlander