Love Is All Around

A fun and inspirational homage to The Mary Tyler Moore Show–now 50 years after its debut–with “life lessons” on how Mary Richards serves as an icon and inspiration for generations of women to “make it after all.”



When the character of Mary Richards walked into the WJM News Room in the fall of 1970, one of the most beloved shows in television history was born. The Mary Tyler Moore Show would win 29 Emmys over its 7-year run, and would later be lauded as one of the most influential TV shows of all time. Not only that, but Mary Richards would become an icon and inspiration for future generations of women-(for example, Oprah Winfrey, Andrea Mitchell, and Tina Fey have all credited Mary with inspiring their careers). Now entertainment writer Paula Bernstein writes this charming celebration of this groundbreaking show, offering not only fun trivia and history, but also the “lessons” we’ve gleaned, including:



* Make the Most of a Small Space. Mary’s adorable nook in a Victorian home became TV’s most famous bachelorette pad–and, with Mary’s “M” on the wall, inspired thousands of women to adopt their own first intial as home décor.



*Get Along with Everyone at Work. Lou Grant was grumpy, Ted Baxter a blowhard, and Murray an all-around nice guy. Mary worked with all her colleagues with grace and style. (And at the time, Mary’s position as Associate Producer at WJM was glass-shattering!).



*You Can Have the Town–Take it!: How Mary’s famous “hat throw” was an inspiration to independent, working women everywhere.



And many more!



