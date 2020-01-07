Paula Bernstein

Paula Bernstein is a journalist who regularly contributes to Fortune Magazine, where she reports on the entertainment business. She has held positions at Indie Wire, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, where she reported on television business news, and her work has appeared in Fast Company, TV Guide, The New York Times, Adweek and many other publications. She is also the author of Identical Strangers: A Memoir of Twins Separated and Reunited. Visit her at paulabernstein.com

