Paula Bernstein
Paula Bernstein is a journalist who regularly contributes to Fortune Magazine, where she reports on the entertainment business. She has held positions at Indie Wire, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, where she reported on television business news, and her work has appeared in Fast Company, TV Guide, The New York Times, Adweek and many other publications. She is also the author of Identical Strangers: A Memoir of Twins Separated and Reunited. Visit her at paulabernstein.comRead More
By the Author
Love Is All Around
A fun and inspirational homage to The Mary Tyler Moore Show--now 50 years after its debut--with "life lessons" on how Mary Richards serves as an…