Eating Well after Weight Loss Surgery

The best-selling bariatric cookbook, with more than 150 low-carb, low-fat, high-protein recipes for patients to enjoy after weight-loss surgery



This revised and updated edition of Patt Levine and Michele Bontempo’s post-bariatric cookbook features over 150 recipes to help weight-loss surgery patients stay on track–and keep them satisfied with recipes the whole family can enjoy. These simple yet substantial, no-sugar-added, low-carb, and gluten-free recipes are a great resource not only to those recovering from surgery, but to anyone wishing to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet, including those with diabetes. The book offers dozens of creative ideas for deliciously lean breakfasts, lunches, dinners, soups, veggies, sauces, and even desserts. Each recipe is complete with a recommended serving for different stages of the eating programs for Lap-Band, gastric bypass, BPD-DS, and the bariatric sleeve.



This revised edition includes 25 brand-new recipes and is updated to address recent changes in available ingredients and surgical procedures. This edition reflects the most up-to-date research into bariatric surgery and related nutrition since its original publication. It also features a foreword note on weight loss by bariatric surgeon Jon Gould, MD.

