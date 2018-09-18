Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Successful Teacher's Handbook
Creative Strategies for Engaging Your Students, Managing Your Classroom, and Thriving as an Educator
Discover the techniques, advice, and innovations for transforming your classroom into an engaging, creative and effective learning environment for students of every grade.Read More
A lifelong teacher and professor of education, Pat Hensley, turns decades of in-class experience into easy-to-apply tips and strategies to transform the way you teach your students.
In this book, you’ll learn practical advice for:
- Setting up your classroom
- Using tech to enhance your teaching
- Co-teaching and parent participation
- Culturally responsive teaching techniques
- Universal design for learning
- Avoiding teacher burnout