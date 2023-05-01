Go to Hachette Book Group home

HBCU Made

A Celebration of the Black College Experience

By Ayesha Rascoe

Edited by NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe, HBCU Made is a love letter to historically Black colleges and universities from those who know them best: the prominent alumni who were educated on these campuses. With firsthand accounts about how they chose their HBCU, their first days on campus, the dynamic atmosphere of classes where students were constantly challenged to do their best, the professors who devoted themselves to the students, the marching bands and majorettes and their rigorous training, this collection features stories from graduates of different generations who are now working in media, entertainment, literature, and business.

For some, the choice to attend an HBCU was an easy one, as they followed in the footsteps of their parents or siblings. For others, it was a carefully considered step away from a predominantly white institution (PWI) to be educated in a place where they would never have to justify their presence. And for some authors here, it was an HBCU that took them in and nurtured them like family, often helping them to overcome a rough patch. With stories of colleges both large and small, this anthology explains why the graduates takes so much pride in their HBCU experience.

Like the ultimate campus tour or a long and joyous alumni weekend, HBCU Made is full of warm and moving and candid accounts, celebrating the black college experience in all its diversity.

 

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
240 pages
Publisher
Algonquin Books
ISBN-13
9781643753867

Ayesha Rascoe

About the Author

Ayesha Rascoe is the host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.

Prior to her role as host, Rascoe was a White House Correspondent. She covered three presidential administrations. As a part of the White House team, she was also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.

Before joining NPR, Rascoe spent the first decade of her career at Reuters, rising from a news assistant to an energy reporter to eventually covering the White House. While at Reuters, Rascoe covered some of the biggest energy and environmental stories of the past decade, including the 2010 BP oil spill.

She’s a proud graduate of Howard University.

