Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
HBCU Made
A Celebration of the Black College Experience
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Format
Format:
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
- Hardcover $28.00 $36.00 CAD
Also available from:
For some, the choice to attend an HBCU was an easy one, as they followed in the footsteps of their parents or siblings. For others, it was a carefully considered step away from a predominantly white institution (PWI) to be educated in a place where they would never have to justify their presence. And for some authors here, it was an HBCU that took them in and nurtured them like family, often helping them to overcome a rough patch. With stories of colleges both large and small, this anthology explains why the graduates takes so much pride in their HBCU experience.
Like the ultimate campus tour or a long and joyous alumni weekend, HBCU Made is full of warm and moving and candid accounts, celebrating the black college experience in all its diversity.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 30, 2024
- Publisher
- Hachette Audio
- ISBN-13
- 9781668637012
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use