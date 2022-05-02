When The Real Housewives of New York City hired its first black cast member after more than 13 years on the air, accomplished attorney, speaker, journalist, and TV/podcast host Eboni K. Williams knew full well that the public would consider her a diversity hire. But instead of accepting the label at face value, Williams re-visioned her role as a “Diversity Higher,” an opportunity to prove Black excellence not only in the workspace but also in society at-large. And in her new book, she’s determined to help other Black men and women embrace all the benefits and advantages that have helped her reach such great heights in her career and her personal life.



In Bet On Black, Williams declares that Blackness is her superpower, and shows how it’s been instrumental for achieving her dreams. She takes us on a journey through an extraordinary life growing up in the South with a single mother, attending law school in Louisiana, working as a litigator, reporting for Fox News, and becoming a major voice in today’s media landscape. Her writing is at turns entertaining, relatable, and incredibly inspiring; after finishing this book, readers will be reawakened to own their worth and understand the value of celebrating Blackness (whether theirs or others). Empowering others to maximize their potential with zero apologies is her life’s work as well as her lifestyle; no longer can we settle on just asking that people be comfortable in their own skin. Whether on the air or in the pages of a book, Williams’ message is simple: you can do better than settle for surviving, you can achieve never-ending thriving!



As Williams says in her RHONY tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything.” And in Bet on Black, Williams invites her readers to join her on the quest to show the world what Black excellence really means.

