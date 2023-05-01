Search
Bet on Black
The Good News about Being Black in America Today
Contributors
Essence Magazine 2023 Must Read
Journalist, attorney, and star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York reshapes the cultural landscape of achievement by showing why Black unity is crucial to individual and collective success.
Eboni K. Williams knew that an important part of her mission as a media personality would be to unabashedly place Blackness on a pedestal. Williams has long known that Blackness is a rich, expansive place that centers resilience, excellence, beauty, panache, and brilliance. But these notions of Blackness have long been distorted by American racism, where for generations Black folks have been expected to live a subordinate, second-class existence in the country they call home.
“No more!” Williams says, proclaiming that the good news about being Black today is that our community has unprecedented access to an array of tools to honor our Blackness however we see fit, whenever we see fit, wherever we see fit. Bet on Black is thus a call to action for Black people all over the world to adopt a fresh, highly informed mindset that will change lives. She delves into some of the cornerstones of leading a first-class Black life, including:
- Don’t Let Anyone Make You Their Black Sidekick
- Carry Your Blackness Proudly Everywhere You Go
- Subvert Stereotypes and Do You
- Disrupt Oppressive Power Structures
- No Need to Codeswitch, Show Up as You Beautifully Are
- Get Together – Black Community is Invincible When We Get Together
She does this all while sharing intimate details of her own story, so that you will better get to know the Eboni that you’ve seen on The View and The Real Housewives of New York and heard on her own podcast series Holding Court.
Williams’s writing is at turns entertaining, relatable, and incredibly inspiring; after finishing this book, you will be reawakened to own your worth and understand the value of celebrating Blackness—whether yours or others’. As Williams said in her infamous tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything.” And she won't be satisfied until her people have unfettered access to everything right alongside her. She boldly proclaims that Blackness is the single most misunderstood construct in America. And in Bet on Black, Williams invites you to join her on the quest to show the world what Blackness really is.
- “Bet on Black is an illuminating account of overcoming adversity and self-acceptance in America. Williams has written an inspiring and hopeful narrative on Blackness, urging readers to put a stop to longing for the white experience and instead create their own path towards success and freedom.”—Bakari Sellers, New York Times bestselling author of My Vanishing Country
“I love this book. The title alone made me pick it up. It’s inspiring, empowering, and life-changing. Bet on Black is a poignant reminder of what my father [Malcolm X] said, ‘If you are not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed.’ Eboni K. Williams reminds us that in loving ourselves, we promote our healing and growth as a collective.”
—Ilyasah Shabazz, author of The Awakening of Malcolm X.
- “Eboni K. Williams is pushing us to come for it all in this country. I felt excited reading it. I encourage anyone who is looking to expand and grow to read this account of Black life and the way forward.”—Nina Parker, Emmy Nominated television host
- "Bet on Black is perfectly timed and timeless in its message and motivation to tap into our God-given gifts as a collective community and to honor our ancestors by being intentional and purposeful in everything that we do."—April D. Ryan, author of Black Women Will Save the World
- “When I tell you at the end of Eboni K. Williams’s Bet On Black, I wanted to run out and get a tattoo that simply says, ‘BLACK & QUALIFIED!’ On every page, I found myself so damn proud to not only be Black but Blackity-Black Black!”—Tyler Merritt, Author of I Take My Coffee Black
- “Eboni K. Williams' latest shatters the lies that I've been told and believed about living in the boldness of my Blackness. This effervescent work serves as a guide and beacon of light for any Black person who has questioned themselves when the world around us often paints us into unsavory and subservient boxes. Make no mistake, this book is real, raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, but also offers all the warmth, hope and light that Eboni so effortlessly radiates.”—Richie Skye, pop culture expert
- “Bet on Black is a bold, inspiring book that highlights the challenges but more importantly, the benefits of being Black in America. Reading this made me feel seen and empowered as Eboni K. Williams shares her tales of overcoming adversity and carving her own way in the world. This book is also a reminder of the power of community, embracing your identity, taking up space in the world, and becoming the most authentic version of yourself.”—Damona Hoffman, host of the award-winning podcast, Dates & Mates
- “Bet On Black is one of those rare volumes that has the capacity to change your entire worldview in a visceral and powerful way.”—Bowling Green Daily News
