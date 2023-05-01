Essence Magazine 2023 Must Read



Journalist, attorney, and star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York reshapes the cultural landscape of achievement by showing why Black unity is crucial to individual and collective success.

Eboni K. Williams knew that an important part of her mission as a media personality would be to unabashedly place Blackness on a pedestal. Williams has long known that Blackness is a rich, expansive place that centers resilience, excellence, beauty, panache, and brilliance. But these notions of Blackness have long been distorted by American racism, where for generations Black folks have been expected to live a subordinate, second-class existence in the country they call home.

“No more!” Williams says, proclaiming that the good news about being Black today is that our community has unprecedented access to an array of tools to honor our Blackness however we see fit, whenever we see fit, wherever we see fit. Bet on Black is thus a call to action for Black people all over the world to adopt a fresh, highly informed mindset that will change lives. She delves into some of the cornerstones of leading a first-class Black life, including:

Don’t Let Anyone Make You Their Black Sidekick

Carry Your Blackness Proudly Everywhere You Go

Subvert Stereotypes and Do You

Disrupt Oppressive Power Structures

No Need to Codeswitch, Show Up as You Beautifully Are

Get Together – Black Community is Invincible When We Get Together

Williams’s writing is at turns entertaining, relatable, and incredibly inspiring; after finishing this book, you will be reawakened to own your worth and understand the value of celebrating Blackness—whether yours or others’. As Williams said in her infamous tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything.” And she won't be satisfied until her people have unfettered access to everything right alongside her. She boldly proclaims that Blackness is the single most misunderstood construct in America. And in Bet on Black, Williams invites you to join her on the quest to show the world what Blackness really is.