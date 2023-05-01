Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race?

About the Author

is a TV and film producer, national political commentator,best-selling author, and a former White House aide to President Bill Clinton. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School, Keith has taught at American University in Washington, D.C., the Institute for Research in African-American Studies at Columbia University, and City College of New York. He is a co-founder and first board president of the National Black Justice Coalition and a Lambda Literary Award-winning author of six books. Boykin was a co-host of the BET talk show “My Two Cents,” starred on the Showtime reality television series “American Candidate,” worked as an associate producer of the film “Dirty Laundry,” and has appeared on numerous TV shows, including BET’s “Being Mary Jane.” He lives in Los Angeles.

