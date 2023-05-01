Go to Hachette Book Group home
Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race?
25 Arguments That Won't Go Away
Contributors
By Keith Boykin
“The Civil War was about states’ rights, not slavery!”
“If you don’t like it here, you should go back to Africa.”
“What about Black-on-Black crime?”
“You’re just playing the race card.”
There’s a whole arsenal of popular “gotchas” that crop up again and again in discussions about race in America. According to the people who use them, Critical Race Theory is a dangerous threat that promotes racial hatred, and affirmative action is reverse discrimination. At the same time, they insist that racism ended with the Obama presidency, and Black people should be grateful for the privilege of living in the United States.
In Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race? Keith Boykin sets the record straight, explaining why such all-too-common assertions are simply not true. Effortlessly combining history, pop culture, and stories from his own life, Boykin lays out the truth about anti-Black racism and white supremacy in America. Racist lies and misbeliefs just don’t seem to go away—but with the help of this book, they also won’t go unchallenged.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 23, 2024
- Page Count
- 224 pages
- Publisher
- Bold Type Books
- ISBN-13
- 9781541703339
