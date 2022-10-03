Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
The Excellent 11
An Award-Winning Teacher's Guide to Motivate, Inspire, and Educate Kids
Description
From the Disney “Teacher of the Year” and New York Times bestselling author comes a road map to enrich students' learning experiences, revised and updated for today’s teachers and parents.
After publishing the New York Times bestseller The Essential 55 (over 1 million copies sold), award-winning teacher Ron Clark took his rules on the road and traveled to schools and districts in 50 states. He met amazing teachers, administrators, students, parents, and all kinds of people involved in bringing up great kids. These are the eleven qualities he describes in The Excellent 11: Enthusiasm, Adventure, Creativity, Reflection, Balance, Compassion, Confidence, Humor, Common Sense, Appreciation, and Resilience.
Ron has filled this book with hundreds of suggestions, stories, and wonderfully funny anecdotes. You’ll be smiling as you read—and finding the inspiration to change lives, one student at a time.
What's Inside
Praise
-—Praise for The Excellent 11
“A book that will help parents, teachers, and administrators alike in their quest to boost student achievement.”—Bookpage.com
“Valuable and thought-provoking.”—Publishers Weekly
-—Praise for The Essential 55
"The winner of the 2001 Disney Teacher of the Year Award presents some revolutionary ideas for the classroom: manners, industriousness, and accountability.... [Ron's] rules go beyond simple politeness: they promote respect for self and others, and help foster a mature and responsible way of living in the world.... [H]is cogent explanations about why he created his rules and his closing tips on dealing with parents and children offer plenty of ideas and much-needed support...this book is a definite winner... Clark's slim but valuable volume will make a welcome addition to any teacher's library."—Publishers Weekly
"Ron Clark's approach to classroom management is clearly a three-legged stool made of high expectations, an unmistakable belief that children can succeed, and a support system that makes students want to do the right thing. All three ingredients are a must for the magical recipe we see in this book."
—Frank Buck, former Editorial Advisor to the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Principal Magazine
"The Essential 55: rules for a lifetime."—EducationWorld.com