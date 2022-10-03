This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

From the Disney “Teacher of the Year” and New York Times bestselling author comes a road map to enrich students' learning experiences, revised and updated for today’s teachers and parents.



After publishing the New York Times bestseller The Essential 55 (over 1 million copies sold), award-winning teacher Ron Clark took his rules on the road and traveled to schools and districts in 50 states. He met amazing teachers, administrators, students, parents, and all kinds of people involved in bringing up great kids. These are the eleven qualities he describes in The Excellent 11: Enthusiasm, Adventure, Creativity, Reflection, Balance, Compassion, Confidence, Humor, Common Sense, Appreciation, and Resilience.



Ron has filled this book with hundreds of suggestions, stories, and wonderfully funny anecdotes. You’ll be smiling as you read—and finding the inspiration to change lives, one student at a time.