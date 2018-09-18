Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Essential 55
An Award-Winning Educator's Rules for Discovering the Successful Student in Every Child, Revised and Updated
From the Disney Teacher of the Year and New York Times bestselling author comes the classic guide to bringing out the best in your students, revised and updated for today’s teachers and parents.Read More
Over 1 million copies sold!
When Ron Clark walked into his fifth-grade class in rural North Carolina, he was confronted with disinterested children in desperate need of structure and compassion. Brainstorming how best to reignite their love of learning, Ron created 55 lessons. Soon his fifth graders were reading at a sixth-grade level, engaging in class, and loving school. What’s more, they were gaining something crucial: self-respect.
These lessons evolved into The Essential 55 – guidelines for students on how to live and interact with others. Ron lit a fire under parents and teachers around the world to raise their standards and expect the most from their students.
The Essential 55 features a new foreword from Ron and a fresh take on his classic rules, with eight new and updated guidelines. Ron’s ideas show that with determination, discipline, and regular rewards, the children you stick by will be the children you come to admire.
Edition: Revised
"The winner of the 2001 Disney Teacher of the Year Award presents some revolutionary ideas for the classroom: manners, industriousness, and accountability.... [Ron's] rules go beyond simple politeness: they promote respect for self and others, and help foster a mature and responsible way of living in the world.... [H]is cogent explanations about why he created his rules and his closing tips on dealing with parents and children offer plenty of ideas and much-needed support...this book is a definite winner... Clark's slim but valuable volume will make a welcome addition to any teacher's library."—Publishers Weekly
"Ron Clark's approach to classroom management is clearly a three-legged stool made of high expectations, an unmistakable belief that children can succeed, and a support system that makes students want to do the right thing. All three ingredients are a must for the magical recipe we see in this book."
—Frank Buck, former Editorial Advisor to the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Principal Magazine
"The Essential 55: rules for a lifetime."—EducationWorld.com