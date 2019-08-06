Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Essential 55 Workbook
Revised and Updated
From the Disney Teacher of the Year and New York Times bestselling author comes the ideal updated companion to the revised edition of The Essential 55.
Ron Clark’s The Essential 55 took the country by storm, selling over over one million copies. Now he provides a new edition of the companion workbook with fresh exercises for teachers and parents to transform any child into a successful student.
The Essential 55 Workbook is full of easy-to-do lessons to help you reinforce The Essential 55 rules that every child should know. With a series of self-tests, exercises, and questionnaires, The Essential 55 Workbook allows you to adapt Ron Clark’s successful tools to your own situation. With determination, discipline, and regular rewards, the children you stick by will be the children you come to admire.
Edition: Revised
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Essential 55
"The winner of the 2001 Disney Teacher of the Year Award presents some revolutionary ideas for the classroom: manners, industriousness, and accountability.... [Ron's] rules go beyond simple politeness: they promote respect for self and others, and help foster a mature and responsible way of living in the world.... [H]is cogent explanations about why he created his rules and his closing tips on dealing with parents and children offer plenty of ideas and much-needed support...this book is a definite winner... Clark's slim but valuable volume will make a welcome addition to any teacher's library."—Publishers Weekly
"Ron Clark's approach to classroom management is clearly a three-legged stool made of high expectations, an unmistakable belief that children can succeed, and a support system that makes students want to do the right thing. All three ingredients are a must for the magical recipe we see in this book."—Frank Buck, former Editorial Advisor to the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Principal Magazine
"The Essential 55: rules for a lifetime."—EducationWorld.com