From the Disney Teacher of the Year and New York Times bestselling author comes the ideal updated companion to the revised edition of The Essential 55.





Ron Clark’s The Essential 55 took the country by storm, selling over over one million copies. Now he provides a new edition of the companion workbook with fresh exercises for teachers and parents to transform any child into a successful student.

The Essential 55 Workbook is full of easy-to-do lessons to help you reinforce The Essential 55 rules that every child should know. With a series of self-tests, exercises, and questionnaires, The Essential 55 Workbook allows you to adapt Ron Clark’s successful tools to your own situation. With determination, discipline, and regular rewards, the children you stick by will be the children you come to admire.