Pat Hensley
Pat Hensley is a lifelong special education teacher, professor of education at Furman University, and the editor of the website successfulteaching.net. Pat lives with her husband in Greenville, South Carolina.Read More
By the Author
The Successful Teacher's Handbook
Discover the techniques, advice, and innovations for transforming your classroom into an engaging, creative and effective learning environment for students of every grade.A lifelong teacher…