The Foodie Flamingo

Celebrate the love of food in this charming picture book that teaches kids not only to try new foods but to brush up on their colors, too!
Frankie the Flamingo loves food but she’s tired of eating the same thing day after day: shrimp. So Frankie decides to expand her palate by trying exciting new foods-with some colorful consequences! But as Frankie’s food world expands, her friends can’t quite seem to understand what’s gotten into her. Until they spy on Frankie cooking up something special and decide that they, too, might want to go on a food adventure of their own.
Learn all about becoming a foodie with Frankie in this delightful story about being brave and trying new foods.
Frankie the Flamingo loves food but she’s tired of eating the same thing day after day: shrimp. So Frankie decides to expand her palate by trying exciting new foods-with some colorful consequences! But as Frankie’s food world expands, her friends can’t quite seem to understand what’s gotten into her. Until they spy on Frankie cooking up something special and decide that they, too, might want to go on a food adventure of their own.
Learn all about becoming a foodie with Frankie in this delightful story about being brave and trying new foods.