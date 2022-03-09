Half a Soul
Half a Soul

by Olivia Atwater

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316462808

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Romantic

PAGE COUNT: 304

"A hugely enjoyable take on the Regency. . . I wolfed this down with great pleasure." —KJ Charles

It's difficult to find a husband in Regency England when you're a young lady with only half a soul.

Ever since she was cursed by a faerie, Dora Ettings has had no sense of fear or embarrassment – a condition which makes her prone to accidental scandal. When Elias Wilder, the handsome, strange and utterly uncouth Lord Sorcier of England discovers Dora’s condition, she finds herself drawn ever more deeply into the peculiar, and dangerous, faerie world.

If Dora’s reputation can survive both her curse and her sudden connection with the least-liked man in all of high society, then she may yet reclaim her normal place in the world. . . but the longer Dora spends with Elias Wilder, the more she begins to suspect that one may indeed fall in love, even with only half a soul. 

Bridgerton meets Howl’s Moving Castle in this enchanting historical fantasy romance with a delightful Regency setting, where the only thing more meddlesome than faeries is a marriage-minded mother. 

Regency Faerie Tales