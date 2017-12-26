The Simple Guide To Having A Baby (2016)

The simple way to learn about pregnancy, giving birth, and caring for your baby.



This accessible, easy-to-read guide is a simplified version of the best-selling “Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn” for expectant parents who want only the most important, need-to-know, how-to information. The book tells readers: how to stay healthy during pregnancy, how to handle labor pain and birth, and how to care for a new baby. Using clear and simple language, it includes:



• Advice on what to do and what not to do during pregnancy



• Descriptions of easy exercises to help you stay healthy and feel better



• Information on what to expect during labor and birth



• Ways to deal with childbirth pain



• Helpful hints on breastfeeding and being a parent