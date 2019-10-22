League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra (Official Companion)

Embark on a journey through the realms of Runeterra in this first-ever collectible companion book, published to celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary.





Spanning the farthest reaches of this universe and venturing into uncharted territory, this encyclopedic compendium connects players to the rich storytelling that inspires all the action. Inside, you’ll find:

An expedition through eleven regions, chronicling conflicts, entrenched rivalries, and covert alliances

Hundreds of illustrations, including never-before-seen maps and artwork

Insights into the heroes, flora, fauna, architecture, politics, and technologies from all corners of this world

Original narratives that bring the cultures of Runeterra to life

League of Legends is an online game played by millions of people around the world, offering endless engagement with an expanding roster of champions, frequent updates, and a thriving esports scene. This volume is an essential reference for fans everywhere.